Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Radico Khaitan introduces two new whiskies - Rampur Jugalbandi #5 and #6

Radico Khaitan introduces two new whiskies - Rampur Jugalbandi #5 and #6

Image
Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At The Whisky Show, London

Radico Khaitan debuts the next two whiskies in the Rampur Jugalbandi series of eight Indian Single Malt whiskies, Rampur Jugalbandi #5 and #6, at The Whisky Show, London (6th - 8 th September 2024). The two new whiskies are produced at Rampur Distillery in the foothills of the Himalayas in India and matured in casks personally selected by Master Distiller, Anup Barik. The Rampur Jugalbandi series is a limited-edition release at cask strength. Jugalbandi #5 and Jugalbandi #6 will be rolling out to the UK, USA, EU, Singapore and Global Travel Retail from October 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Understanding Pension Plans: How They Work and Their Benefits

UEFA Nations League to play vital role in FIFA's World Cup qualification

Arvind Kejriwal case LIVE: All co-accused have been released on bail, why not Delhi CM, says lawyer

GDP to expand 7.2% in FY25 despite lower Q1 growth, says RBI Guv Das

Star Health introduces braille insurance policy for visually impaired

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story