Radico Khaitan introduces two new whiskies - Rampur Jugalbandi #5 and #6

At The Whisky Show, London

Radico Khaitan debuts the next two whiskies in the Rampur Jugalbandi series of eight Indian Single Malt whiskies, Rampur Jugalbandi #5 and #6, at The Whisky Show, London (6th - 8 th September 2024). The two new whiskies are produced at Rampur Distillery in the foothills of the Himalayas in India and matured in casks personally selected by Master Distiller, Anup Barik. The Rampur Jugalbandi series is a limited-edition release at cask strength. Jugalbandi #5 and Jugalbandi #6 will be rolling out to the UK, USA, EU, Singapore and Global Travel Retail from October 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp