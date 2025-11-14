Archidply Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.65 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.99% to Rs 175.72 crore

Net profit of Archidply Industries reported to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 34.99% to Rs 175.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 130.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.175.72130.176.062.886.580.163.28-3.302.65-3.00

