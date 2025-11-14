Titagarh Rail Systems consolidated net profit declines 54.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.40% to Rs 799.03 crore

Net profit of Titagarh Rail Systems declined 54.27% to Rs 36.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 80.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 24.40% to Rs 799.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1056.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.799.031056.959.2011.8569.73118.5157.31110.8636.9080.69

