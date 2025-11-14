Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 36.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 36.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 23.37% to Rs 225.70 crore

Net profit of Cords Cable Industries rose 36.12% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.37% to Rs 225.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 182.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales225.70182.95 23 OPM %6.196.24 -PBDT7.435.62 32 PBT4.823.54 36 NP3.582.63 36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd soars 0.71%, gains for fifth straight session

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) sizzles after World Bank lifts debarment

Tolins Tyres tumbles after Q2 PAT fall 28% YoY to Rs 7 cr

India WPI inflation falls to (-) 1.21% in October

Nifty trades below 25,850 mark; auto shares slide

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story