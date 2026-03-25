Arkade Developers gains after launching luxury project Arkade Evoke in Mumbai

Arkade Developers jumped 4.23% to Rs 106 after the company announced the launch of its premium residential project, Arkade Evoke, targeted at luxury homebuyers with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 230 crore.

The project marks the companys eighth residential development in the micro-market, further strengthening its presence in the western suburbs of Mumbai. Strategically located in Goregaon West, the development spans 1.09 acres and benefits from strong connectivity, including proximity to the Arkade Bangur Nagar metro station, a key driver of residential demand in the region.

Positioned in the premium 2- and 3-BHK segment, Arkade Evoke reflects the developers focus on well-connected, lifestyle-orientated housing for urban homebuyers. The project features thoughtfully designed residences with balconies, particularly in 3 BHK units, along with private outdoor spaces, surface parking, and layouts that enhance cross ventilation.

The company said these design elements cater to the growing demand for improved liveability, openness, and modern amenities in Mumbais premium housing segment. Amit Jain, CMD, Arkade developers, said, The response has been overwhelming, even in these challenging market conditions. Customers have clearly understood the brand and product value, marking the launch of Arkade Evoke as a grand success in this micromarket. This project further reflects our strategy of strengthening our presence in well-established residential micro-markets, where connectivity, infrastructure, and sustained end-user demand converge. Our focus remains on delivering thoughtfully designed homes that align with evolving urban lifestyles. Arkade Developers is a real estate development company concentrating on the development of premium aspirational lifestyle residential premises in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Indias commercial capital. The company is engaged in the development of new projects (development/construction of residential premises on land acquired by the company) and redevelopment of existing premises.