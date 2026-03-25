Sterlite Tech surges on unveiling low latency HCF cable for data centres

Sterlite Technologies rallied 9.10% to Rs 196.10 after the company launched Hollow Core Fibre (HCF) cable, to meet the low-latency and high-bandwidth requirements of modern Data Centres, Hyperscalers, and High-Frequency transmission networks.

The company said that traditional optical fibres carry light through a solid glass core, while HCF cable guides light through an air-filled core, enabling signals to travel around 46% faster, significantly reducing latency and signal loss.

Recognising the diverse needs of next-generation networks, the company has engineered a unique Hybrid Cable architecture. The cable integrates hollow core fibre for ultra-low latency and high-capacity data transmission, G.654.E fibre for ultra-low loss and long-distance transmission efficiency, and G.657.A1 NOVA fibre to provide flexibility and wider network coverage.

Badri Gomatam, CTO, STL., said, Our R&D focus has always been on solving the most complex challenges of the future, With the launch of Hollow Core Fibre cable, we are providing the 'speed-of-light' infrastructure required for the AI revolution. This is a defining moment that demonstrates our capability to innovate and empower hyperscalers and data centres on a global scale. Sterlite Technologies is a global leader in advanced connectivity solutions, providing end-to-end solutions for building AI-ready infrastructure, FTTx, rural, enterprise and data centre networks. data centre & cloud companies, telecom operators, internet service providers and large enterprises collaborate with the company to build their future-ready digital infrastructure.