Arohan Financial Services standalone net profit declines 56.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Arohan Financial Services declined 56.23% to Rs 19.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 17.26% to Rs 377.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 455.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

