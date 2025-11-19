Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACME Eco Clean Energy further commissions 16 MW out of 100 MW wind power project in Gujarat

ACME Eco Clean Energy further commissions 16 MW out of 100 MW wind power project in Gujarat

Image
Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
ACME Eco Clean Energy, a subsidiary of ACME Solar Holdings, has commissioned the second phase of 16 MW out of 100 MW wind power project at Village: Titoda, Taluka: Sayla, Dist: Surendaranagar, Gujarat.

The commissioning has been witnessed and confirmed by Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA) and Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL) officials, and the formal certificate is expected to be issued shortly.

With this, ACME Eco Clean Energy has achieved a commissioned capacity of 44 MW out of 100 MW.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants receives work order of Rs 4.32 cr

PM-KISAN 21st Installment to be released

Nifty tops 26,000 after IT rebound; all eyes on FOMC minutes

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 2.97%

Sensex gains 458 pts; PSU banks advance

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story