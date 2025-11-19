Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants receives work order of Rs 4.32 cr

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants receives work order of Rs 4.32 cr

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants announced that it has recently received Work Order for Optimization of Interchanges Construction of Nagpur - Goa (Pavnar - Patradevi) Access Controlled Super Communication Maharashtra Shaktipeeth Expressway in Maharashtra State and total order value of the project is Rs. 4.32 crore.

More From This Section

Atal Realtech receives LoA from ABH Developers

Barometers nudge lower; breadth negative

Fitch Ratings affirms ratings of UltraTech Cement at 'BBB-'

Hazoor Multi Projects receives LoA for Rs 13.87 cr NHAI project

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions partners with Konkan Railway Corporation

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

