Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ARSS Infrastructure Projects receives rail infra work order of Rs 207 cr

ARSS Infrastructure Projects receives rail infra work order of Rs 207 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
ARSS Infrastructure Projects has received a work order of Rs 207.74 crore from ABCI-SCPL-SIPS JV for execution of Pairing/Butting, Guard rail fixing & flare portion, Supply of P.Way Material at site including inspection of RDSO, Rails, Sleepers and Fittings Renewal, Turnouts and Renewals, Deep Screening and Ballast Related, Welding Activities, Reconditioning of Points and Crossings, Activities at Construction Sites, Maintenance Activities, Testing of Rails and other Components, Miscellaneous Items, Heavy Track Machines, Small Track Machines, Supply of P.Way Materials, Electrification of Rly track, Profile improvement, Provision of Automatic Switched Neutral section at TSS & SP, 02 Nos.(SSP) Sub Sectioning and Paralleling Post.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KNR Constructions wins irrigation project of Rs 198 cr in Telangana

IEX achieves highest monthly electricity traded volume of 11,132 MU in Dec'24

Barometers nudge higher; breadth negative

India's forex reserves hit 8-month low

Stock Alert: HDFC Bank, Vedanta, IDBI Bank, Dabur India, IndusInd Bank

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story