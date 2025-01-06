Stock Alert: HDFC Bank, Vedanta, IDBI Bank, Dabur India, IndusInd Bank

Manapurram Finance, RBL Bank shares were banned from trading in F&O on 6 January 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

HDFC Bank's average deposits were Rs 24,52,700 crore for the December 2024 quarter, a growth of around 15.9% over Rs 21,17,100 crore for the December 2023 quarter, and around 4.2% over 23,54,000 crore for the September 2024 quarter.

Vedantas total aluminum production rose 3% to 6,14,000 tonnes in Q3 FY25 as compared with 5,99,000 tonnes posted in Q3 FY24.

Bandhan Banks total deposits rose by 20.07% to Rs 1,40,999 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024 from Rs 1,17,422 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Dabur India informed that it is set to record low single-digit growth in consolidated revenue in the December quarter (Q3 FY25), owing to a subdued demand in the healthcare and beverage segment.

IndusInd Banks net advances increased 12% to Rs 3,67,166 crore as of 31 December 2024 as compared to Rs 3,27,057 crore as of 31 December 2023. The bank reported a 11% rise on YoY basis while 1% decline QoQ in deposits to Rs 4,09,570 crore as of December 2024.

Bajaj Finance's new loans booked increased by 13.6% to 12.06 million in Q3 FY25 as compared to 9.86 million recorded in Q3 FY24.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services' overall disbursement for Q3 FY25 is expected around Rs 16,450 crore, a YoY groeth of 7% over previous year.

HG Infra Engineering received a letter of intent (LoI) from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam for setting up a 250 MW/500 MWH standalone battery storage system in Gujarat.

