KNR Constructions wins irrigation project of Rs 198 cr in Telangana

Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
KNR Constructions is in receipt of Letter of Acceptance for Irrigation & CAD Department- SRLIP to Paleru Link Canal Package no. 13 Earthwork excavation, formation of embankment and providing CC lining including construction of CM & CD structures works on SRLIP to Paleru link Canal from Km 0.000 near Chimalapadu (v) Singreni (m) Khammam (D) to Km 10.500 near Burda Raghavapuram (v), Enkoor (m), Khammam District in the State of Telangana, awarded to KNR-ACPL-SVK (JV) (KNRCL 51%, ACPL 20%, SVK-29%), worth Rs. 198.28 crore.

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

