IEX achieves highest monthly electricity traded volume of 11,132 MU in Dec'24

Indian Energy Exchange achieved highest ever monthly electricity traded volume of 11,132 MU in December'24, marking a 29% increase on year-on-year basis. During the month, IEX traded 16.62 lakh renewable energy certificates recording a 58% year on year increase.

For the nine months of the fiscal year 2025, IEX achieved electricity traded volume of 88,981 MU, marking a 19% year on year increase.

For the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025, IEX achieved electricity traded volume of 30,464 MU, marking a 16% year on year increase. During the quarter, IEX traded 26.52 lakh renewable energy certificates recording a 31% year on year increase.

According to government data published in December '24, the country's energy consumption reached 130.40 BUs, increase of nearly 6% compared to the previous year. During the month, the Day Ahead Market segment at IEX recorded a robust ~57% YoY increase in supply-side volumes. This rise in supply helped moderate prices. For the month of December 2024, the Market Clearing Price in the Day Ahead Market was Rs. 3.89/unit, marking a 14% YoY decrease. These prices presented an opportunity for Discoms and Open Access consumers to replace their costlier power by procuring through exchanges.

For Q3FY'25, the prices in the Day Ahead market averaged Rs 3.71/unit, a decline of ~26% YoY, due to availability of ample supply liquidity.

ELECTRICITY MARKET: DAY- AHEAD, TERM- AHEAD & REAL-TIME MARKET

Also Read

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) achieved 6,674 MU volume in Decemeber'24 as compared to 4,798 MU volume in December'23, an increase of 39% YoY. The DAM segment registered total volumes of 16,712 MU during Q3 FY '25, an increase of 14% over Q3 FY '24.

The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) volume increased to 3,180 MU in December24, from 2,405 MU in December'23, registering an increase of 32% YoY. The RTM segment registered volume of 9,322 MU during Q3 FY '25, increasing 30% over Q3 FY '24.

Day Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising of contingency, daily & weekly and monthly contracts up to 3 months, traded 498 MU during December '24, lower by 59% on YoY basis. The total volume on the segment during the quarter was 1,960 MU, decline of 49% over Q3 FY'24.

GREEN MARKET: GREEN DAY-AHEAD & GREEN TERM-AHEAD MARKET

IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 781 MU volume during December'24 as compared to 232 MU in December'23, registering an increase of 236% YoY. During Q3FY25, the segment achieved volume of 2,470 MU, an increase of 305% over Q3FY'24.

The Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) achieved 763 MU volume during December'24 with a weighted average price of Rs 3.92 per unit, as compared to 217 MU in December'23, registering an increase of 252% YoY. During Q3FY'25, the segment achieved volume of 2,385 MU, an increase of 311% over Q3FY'24.

The Green Term-Ahead Market (G-TAM) achieved 18 MU volume during December'24 with average monthly price of Non-Solar- Rs 5.88/unit, as compared to 15.4 MU in December'23, registering an increase of 15% YoY. During Q3FY25, the segment achieved volume of 86 MU, an increase of 187% over Q3FY'24.

RENEWABLE ENERGY CERTIFICATE MARKET (REC MARKET)

A total of 16.62 lakh RECs were traded in the trading sessions held on 11th December '24 and 26th December'24, at a clearing price of Rs. 260/REC and Rs. 316/REC respectively. REC traded volume in December'24 increased by 58% on YoY basis. A total of 26.52 lakh RECs were traded during Q3 FY'25, an increase of 31% YoY.

The next REC trading sessions at the Exchange are scheduled on 8 January 2025 and 29 January 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News