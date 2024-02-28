Artefact Projects wins consultancy project for Rs 5.50 cr

Artefact Projects has won a project from National Highway Authority of India for consultancy services for Authority Engineer for Supervision of Rehabilitation & Up gradation of existing two lane to four lane standards from Duburi to Chandikhole section of (388.000 Km - 427400 Km) of NH-200 (New NH-53) including Major Bridge over Brahmani river and Rehabilitation and Up gradation of NH-149 from 0.000 Km to 68.280 Km (Pallahara to Pitri Section) to two lanes with paved shoulders under NHDP - IV on EPC Mode in the State of Odisha. The company's contracted fees for the above project is approx. Rs 5.50 crore.

