Artificial Intelligence can drive economic growth in India, help imrpove governance

Artificial Intelligence (AI) can drive India's growth, improve governance, and position the country as a global AI leader, stated Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India during 5th edition of AI India Conclave 2024 organized by FICCI in partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and IT, Government of India. The conclave brought together key industry players, policymakers, and experts to explore AI's vast potential across sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, education, and infrastructure. Sood talked about the AI Revolution in India, and noted that AI revolution will drive India towards becoming a Viksit Bharat. By fostering homegrown innovation, building AI-ready infrastructure, and developing real-world applications, we are setting the stage for sustainable growth and development across sectors.

