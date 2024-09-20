Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Decisions taken by Shipping and Railways Ministries set to bring down shipping costs

Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
An inter-ministerial meeting was held in New Delhi today under the chairmanship of Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal to address rising freight cost, shipping delays, shortage & non-availability of containers and congestion at the ports leading to difficulties being faced by exporters and adverse impact on the trade. Addressing the meeting, Goyal said that the decisions taken by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ministry of Railways in the meeting will result in significantly breaking down shipping costs, improving availability of containers, resolving empty containers issue, faster evacuation of export consignments and reducing congestion at the ports. The Minister urged all stakeholders to make concerted efforts to significantly mitigate the difficulties and address the issues faced by the exporters, effectively deploy multi-disciplinary capabilities and adopt whole of the government approach to ensure that no logistic difficulty is faced by the exporters.

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

