Sensex, Nifty hit new life highs; auto shares in demand

The key equity indices further extended gains and hit fresh record highs in mid-morning trade. The Nifty scaled above the 25,700 level. Auto shares advanced for the second trading session. At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, climbed 967.25 points or 1.17% to 84,151.28. The Nifty 50 index advanced 278.65 points or 1.10% to 25,701.35. The Sensex and Nifty clocked an all-time high of 84,240.50 and 25,691.15, respectively in mid-morning trade. Further, the Nifty Bank also hit a life high of 53,559.35. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.61% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index advanced 1.11%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,460 shares rose and 1,275 shares fell. A total of 148 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index added 1.68% to 26,342.10. The index advanced 2.08% in two trading sessions.

Mahindra & Mahindra (up 4.23%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.47%), Eicher Motors (up 2.11%), Bosch (up 1.52%) and TVS Motor Company (up 1.35%), Hero MotoCorp (up 1.11%), Exide Industries (up 0.71%), Bajaj Auto (up 0.57%), Bharat Forge (up 0.49%) and Balkrishna Industries (up 0.28%) edged higher.

On the other hand, Samvardhana Motherson International (down 1.43%), Apollo Tyres (down 0.02%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight :

Abbott India fell 0.22%. The company said that it has signed a non-exclusive patent license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company to commercialize Vonoprazan, a novel molecule in the gastrointestinal therapy area, under the brand name Vonefi.

Shalby rallied 3.39% after the company announced that it has received a license to operate a Bone Bank at Krishna Shalby Hospital.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks traded higher on Friday after Wall Street soared overnight following the Federal Reserves outsized rate cut.

Bank of Japan keeps key interest rate steady as it treads cautiously on normalizing policy. The Bank of Japan kept its benchmark interest rate steady at around 0.25%, the highest rate since 2008 at the conclusion of a two-day meeting Friday.

Japans economy has recovered moderately, the central bank said in its official statement, while acknowledging some weakness has been seen in part.

BOJ said the countrys core inflation rate, which strips out fresh food prices will rise through fiscal year 2025.

Japans Core CPI, excluding volatile fresh food prices, increased by 2.8% year-on-year in August, reaching a 10-month high. This figure was in line with expectations and up from the 2.7% recorded in the previous month. A core reading that excludes both fresh food and energy prices, closely watched by the BOJ as a gauge of underlying inflation, rose to 2% in August from 1.9% in the prior month. Headline CPI inflation reached a 10-month high of 3% in August, up from 2.8% in the previous month.

In China, the central bank maintained its benchmark lending rates, disappointing hopes for immediate policy support to bolster its struggling economy.

China also kept its key lending rates steady, with the one-year loan prime rate at 3.35% and the five-year LPR at 3.85%.

US stocks surged to new all-time highs on Thursday, as markets welcomed the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate cut to protect the labor market. The S&P 500 gained 1.7%, reaching 5,713.64, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.5% to 18,013.98.

The Fed on Wednesday reduced its key lending rate by 0.50%, opting for a larger cut after considering a quarter-point move.

