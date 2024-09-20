IDFC First Bank re-appoints V. Vaidyanathan as MD & CEO

IDFC First Bank has announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted approval for the re-appointment of V. Vaidyanathan as the managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of the bank.

The re-appointment will be effective from 19 December 2024 and it will extend for a period of three years, concluding on 18 December 2027.

IDFC Bank is a universal bank, offering financial solutions through its nationwide branches, Internet and mobile. The bank provides customized financial solutions to corporate, individuals, small and micro enterprises (SMEs), entrepreneurs, financial institutions and the government.

