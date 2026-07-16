Artson declined 4.11% to Rs 154 after the company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore for Q1 FY27, compared with a net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations declined 41.59% year on year (YoY) to Rs 26.13 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses fell 38.31% YoY to Rs 27.32 crore. The cost of materials consumed declined 48.42% to Rs 6.53 crore, while project execution expenses fell 40.16% to Rs 10.65 crore. Employee benefits expense remained flat at Rs 4.84 crore, while finance costs declined 24.24% YoY to Rs 1.75 crore.