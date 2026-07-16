Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mobavenue AI Tech commences operations in Singapore

Mobavenue AI Tech has commenced operations in Singapore, establishing the city-state as its regional hub for Southeast Asia. The expansion marks the next phase of the company's international growth strategy and deepens its presence in one of the world's fastest-growing digital economies.

Operations will run through MAITL ASIA PTE. LTD., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mobavenue Global Holdings From Singapore, Mobavenue will scale its AI-powered capabilities across programmatic media, audience intelligence, omnichannel customer engagement and consumer growth for brands and agencies across ASEAN.

Southeast Asia's digital economy is projected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030, driven by rising internet penetration, mobile-first consumers and accelerating adoption of AI across industries. Singapore sits at the centre of that shift. With a digital advertising market expected to reach USD 462 million by 2032, a mature innovation ecosystem and direct access to regional decision-makers, the country is the natural gateway for technology businesses expanding across ASEAN.

Mobavenue will operate a platform-led, asset-light model in the region, pairing its proprietary AI technology with local market expertise to deliver scalable, outcome-driven solutions. The approach allows the company to innovate closer to key markets while keeping its expansion capital-efficient.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ACME Solar raises project funding of Rs 2646 cr from REC

Volumes spurt at Bharat Forge Ltd counter

NSE SME Happy Steels forges a solid debut on Dalal Street

Lotus Chocolate slips as Q1 PAT plunges 99% YoY to Rs 0.02 crore

Nifty trades above 24,100 level; IT shares rally

First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story