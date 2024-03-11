Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashima Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ashima Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd, Chemfab Alkalis Ltd, Deep Polymers Ltd and Maan Aluminium Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 March 2024.

Ashima Ltd soared 15.14% to Rs 22.44 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90718 shares in the past one month.

Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd surged 15.01% to Rs 19.92. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 149.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd spiked 14.44% to Rs 727.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 53333 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20113 shares in the past one month.

Deep Polymers Ltd gained 10.83% to Rs 111. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Maan Aluminium Ltd jumped 9.81% to Rs 157.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 91537 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25839 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

