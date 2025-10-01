Ashok Leyland's total sales rises 9% YoY in September

Ashok Leyland reported a 9% increase in total commercial vehicle sales to 18,813 units in September 2025, up from 17,233 units sold in September 2024.The companys total domestic sales rose 7% year-on-year to 17,209 units in September 2025.
Domestic sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) increased 3% to 10,499 units, while light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales grew 15% to 6,710 units in September 2025 compared to the same month last year.
Ashok Leyland is engaged in the manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings, and castings.
The company reported a 12.96% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 593.73 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 525.58 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 1.46% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 8,724.51 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
The counter slipped 0.91% to Rs 141.25 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app