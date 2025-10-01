Ashok Leyland's total sales rises 9% YoY in September

Ashok Leyland reported a 9% increase in total commercial vehicle sales to 18,813 units in September 2025, up from 17,233 units sold in September 2024.

The companys total domestic sales rose 7% year-on-year to 17,209 units in September 2025.

Domestic sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) increased 3% to 10,499 units, while light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales grew 15% to 6,710 units in September 2025 compared to the same month last year.

Ashok Leyland is engaged in the manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings, and castings.