CAMS board to consider proposal for stock split

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
On 10 October 2025

The board of Computer Age Management Services will meet on 10 October 2025 to consider the proposal for alteration in the share capital of the Company by way of sub-division of the existing equity shares of the face value Rs. 10/- each, fully paid up.

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

