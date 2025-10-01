Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese shares end sharply lower as yen gains

Japanese shares end sharply lower as yen gains

Image
Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian stocks ended mixed in thin trade on Wednesday, with mainland Chinese and Hong Kong markets closed for the National Day holiday.

The United States has entered a federal government shutdown, the first in nearly seven years, after a stopgap funding bill failed.

The shutdown could delay crucial economic reports, including Friday's nonfarm payrolls data, which are vital for the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decisions.

Japanese markets ended sharply lower as the yen extended gains for a fourth straight session, pressured by the U.S. government shutdown and anxiety ahead of the leadership election for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Sentiment was also dented by a survey that showed Japan's manufacturing activity shrank at the fastest pace in six months in September.

On the contrary, a central bank survey revealed that sentiment among Japan's large manufacturers improved for a second straight quarter.

The Nikkei average fell 0.85 percent to 44,850.85 while the broader Topix index settled 1.37 percent lower at 3,094.74.

Financial stocks paced the declines, with Dai-ichi Life Holdings and Mizuho Financial Group both tumbling around 4 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Market snaps 8-days losing streak; Nifty ends above 24,800 level

CAMS board to consider proposal for stock split

Lupin launches Rivaroxaban for Oral Suspension 1 mg/mL in US market

BSE SME M P K Steels' IPO ends with 1.52 times subscription

RailTel inks Rs 16-cr work order with RTNS Technology for customer project

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story