Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals positive open for India market; BoJ keeps rates steady
Share Market LIVE Updates: Markets in India are likely to start on a flat-to-positive note, amid weak global cues as investors await policy decisions from the US Fed, while the BoJ kept rates steady
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, March 19, 2025: The Indian stock markets were likely to be driven by muted global cues on Wednesday, following a lower close on Wall Street overnight amid weak consumer sentiment there.
Nearer home, however, foreign institutional investors net buying Indian equities worth Rs 694.57 crore on Tuesday, coupled with domestic institutional investors' net accumulation of shares worth Rs 2,534.75 crore in the previous session is likely to provide some upside to domestic sentiment.
In that backdrop, at 6:45 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 22,962, around 65 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close.
Also on investors' radar will be the policy rate decisions from the US Federal Reserve later today.
In the previous trading session, the BSE Sensex gained 1,131 points, or 1.5 per cent to close at 75,301, and the NSE Nifty50 climbed 325.5 points, or 1.45 per cent to end at 22,834.
Meanwhile, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research, Kotak Securities, after a long consolidation, the Nifty and Sensex indices successfully surpassed the 22,600 and 74,500 resistance zones on Tuesday. He says the market is currently trading comfortably above the 20-day SMA (Simple Moving Average), which also indicates a further uptrend from current levels. "We believe that the short-term market outlook is bullish; but for day traders, buying on intraday corrections and selling on rallies would be the ideal strategy. Going ahead, 22,700/75,000 and 22,600/74,500 will act as key support zones for Nifty/Sensex, while 22,950/75,600 and 23,000/75,800 could serve as profit-booking areas," he says.That apart, according to Mukul Kochhar of Investec India, the next big market surprise likely to be upward. In a conversation with Business Standard, he said the market fall has created a favourable investment landscape, even as investor mood remains subdued. READ MORE
However, the weak market sentiment has driven a steady decline in cash market volumes and margin trading books over the past nine months. Cash market volumes have declined by 45 per cent from their peak in June 2024, while the margin book—used by traders to leverage stock purchases—has shrunk by 16 per cent since its high in September 2024. READ MORE
In other news, National Stock Exchange (NSE) MD and CEO, Ashish Kumar Chauhan said, a majority of Indians are long-term investors as only 2 per cent out of the 110 million market participants actively trade in derivatives. READ MORE
Elsewhere, the central government’s disinvestment receipts in 2024-25 (FY25) are set to be the lowest since the Narendra Modi government took charge in 2014-15. The government has collected ₹9,319.05 crore through minority stake sales so far, with less than a fortnight left in the current financial year (FY25), compared to ₹16,507.29 crore in 2023-24 (FY24). READ MORE
In the primary markets today, Super Iron Foundry IPO (BSE SME) will list on the bourses, while Divine Hira Jewellers IPO (NSE SME) and Paradeep Parivahan IPO (BSE SME) will see the last day (Day 3) of their subscription window.
8:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi slaps Rs 20 lakh penalty on four entities for 'non-genuine trades'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: On Tuesday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) imposed fines amounting to ₹20 lakh on four entities for engaging in non-genuine trading practices within the illiquid stock options segment on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Through four separate orders, Sebi levied penalties of ₹5 lakh each on Nirman Chatha, Rajvardhan Foundation, Dinesh Kumar Agarwal HUF, and Pramod Kumar Jain.
The actions followed Sebi's findings of large-scale trade reversals in the illiquid stock options segment at BSE, which artificially inflated trading volumes.
Subsequently, the regulator conducted an investigation into the trading patterns of various entities in the illiquid stock options segment at BSE during the period between April 2014 and September 2015. READ MORE
8:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shapoorji Pallonji Group in final lap to raise nearly Rs 28,600 crore debt
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Numerous global financial institutions have expressed strong interest in joining Shapoorji Pallonji Group's ambitious $3.3 billion (approximately ₹28,600 crore) debt-raising initiative. This highlights the confidence investors have in the strategic financial maneuvers of the real estate and construction group.
The record-breaking private credit initiative, the largest of its kind in India, is being spearheaded by Evangelos Ventures Pvt Ltd, a promoter entity of the group. According to a source familiar with the transaction, the funds secured through this effort will primarily be utilised to settle the outstanding loans of the group’s real estate and infrastructure ventures. READ MORE
8:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dividend, stock-split, rights issue: These 5 companies to remain in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of companies including Angel One, Axtel Industries, Blue Pearl Agriventures, and Galaxy Surfactants, among others are set to remain in the spotlight today, March 19, 2025, following the announcement of corporate actions such as dividend, subdivision (stock-split), or rights issue.
BSE data suggests that shares of all these 5 companies will turn ex-date tomorrow, March 20. READ MORE
8:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Smallcap fund correction: Trim exposure if it exceeds 20%, avoid full exit
Stock Market LIVE Updates: With smallcap funds declining 21.6 per cent over the past three months, many investors, who were highly bullish on this segment during the bull run of 2023 and 2024, are a shaken lot today.
Experts suggest investors must adopt the mantras of asset allocation and long-term investing to weather this phase. READ MORE
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock market driven by long-term investors, not speculation: NSE CEO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: National Stock Exchange (NSE) MD and CEO Ashish kumar Chauhan said a majority of Indians are long-term investors as only 2 per cent out of the 110 million market participants actively trade in derivatives.
"Out of 110 million market participants, only 2 per cent actively trade in derivatives. The majority are committed to long-term investing, he stated.
At a recent panel discussion in Singapore, he dispelled the notion that India's stock market is driven primarily by speculative trading. READ MORE
8:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, March 19: Bajaj Auto, BPCL, GR Infra, Paytm, Zydus Life
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bharat Petroleum Corporation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BluJ Aerospace, the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT), Government of Kerala, and Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) to develop the first hydrogen-fueled Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) aircraft ecosystem globally. READ MORE
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Cash market volumes, margin trading book shrink as traders turn cautious
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Over the past nine months, subdued market sentiment has triggered a significant drop in cash market activity and margin trading levels. Cash market volumes have tumbled by 45 per cent since their peak in June 2024, while the margin trading book—an instrument enabling traders to leverage their stock purchases—has contracted by 16 per cent from its high in September 2024.
Experts point to a combination of weak investor confidence and regulatory adjustments as the driving forces behind this decline, which has also led to a reduction in options premium volumes. READ MORE
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to buy: Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec suggests buying these 2 stocks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NLC India stock price has surpassed the crucial resistance of its 200 DEMA on a closing basis. The stock has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily chart. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on daily and weekly charts. READ MORE
8:08 AM
The decision comes as the Bank of Japan assesses the impact of US trade policies on its export-driven economy. The BOJ raised rates to 0.5 per cent in January, its highest since 2008, and may hike further if economic growth and inflation align with projections.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bank of Japan keeps rates steady
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan's central bank kept its key policy rate at 0.5 per cent after a two-day meeting, in line with expectations.
The decision comes as the Bank of Japan assesses the impact of US trade policies on its export-driven economy. The BOJ raised rates to 0.5 per cent in January, its highest since 2008, and may hike further if economic growth and inflation align with projections.
8:03 AM
The Bank of Japan is anticipated to maintain its interest rate at 0.5 per cent. Later in the day, the US Federal Reserve is set to announce its policy decision, with inflation concerns looming due to potential tariffs on imported goods proposed by US President Donald Trump.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market Today, March 19: BoJ, Fed decision; Nifty breakout; FII buying, IPOs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Following a strong trading day on Tuesday, which saw the BSE Sensex rally by over 1,100 points and the NSE Nifty reclaim the 22,800 level, investors are now turning their attention to key interest rate decisions by the Bank of Japan and the US Federal Reserve.
The Bank of Japan is anticipated to maintain its interest rate at 0.5 per cent. Later in the day, the US Federal Reserve is set to announce its policy decision, with inflation concerns looming due to potential tariffs on imported goods proposed by US President Donald Trump.
Federal Reserve officials are expected to keep interest rates steady within the range of 4.25-4.5 per cent but may reassess their economic outlook and signal potential adjustments to future rate trajectories. READ MORE
7:56 AM
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 260.32 points, or 0.62 per cent, to close at 41,581.31. The S&P 500 shed 1.07 per cent, ending at 5,614.66, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.71 per cent to settle at 17,504.12.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street declines after two sessions of gains
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets closed in the red on Tuesday, after after two straight sessions of gains.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 260.32 points, or 0.62 per cent, to close at 41,581.31. The S&P 500 shed 1.07 per cent, ending at 5,614.66, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.71 per cent to settle at 17,504.12.
7:51 AM
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was up 0.54 per cent, and the broader Topix index gained 0.88 per cent, as investors awaited the Bank of Japan's announcement of its monetary policy decision later in the day, where it is widely expected to hold interest rates steady at 0.5 per cent.
South Korea's Kospi was ahead by 0.67 per cent, and the small-cap Kosdaq was lower by 0.67 per cent.
Mainland China’s CSI 300 was lower by 0.82 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined by 0.46 per cent.
Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was trading flat with a positive bias.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia Pacific markets mixed; BoJ decision in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Wednesday, tracking declines on Wall Street overnight after a sell-off in tech stocks there picked up pace.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was up 0.54 per cent, and the broader Topix index gained 0.88 per cent, as investors awaited the Bank of Japan's announcement of its monetary policy decision later in the day, where it is widely expected to hold interest rates steady at 0.5 per cent.
South Korea's Kospi was ahead by 0.67 per cent, and the small-cap Kosdaq was lower by 0.67 per cent.
Mainland China’s CSI 300 was lower by 0.82 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined by 0.46 per cent.
Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was trading flat with a positive bias.
7:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
