Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / GATE 2025 results declared: Check your scorecard, cut-off marks and more

GATE 2025 results declared: Check your scorecard, cut-off marks and more

IIT Roorkee announced GATE result 2025 today, March 19. Candidates can download their scorecard pdf between March 28 and May 31, 2025 from the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in and goaps.iitr.ac.in

youngsters

GATE results 2025 released

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IIT Roorkee GATE Result 2025 out: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Roorkee) released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 results today, March 19.
 
Candidates can access their GATE 2025 scorecards pdf between March 28 and May 31, 2025, through the official websites gate2025.iitr.ac.in and goaps.iitr.ac.in. The result can be accessed using login credentials to the portal.
 
The GATE 2025 exam which was conducted for 30 papers, was held between February 1 and February 16 across multiple sessions.
 
IIT Roorkee released the response sheets on February 27 and opened the objection window to the answer keys between February 27 and March 1, 2025. 
 

Also Read

College students, students

IIT Roorkee GATE 2025 results released at gate2025.iitr.ac.in

Exam, National exam

GATE 2025: Answer key, Response sheet announced at official website

students

GATE 2025 exam to begin from February 1, check previous year's cut-offs

IIT Roorkee

GATE, JAM 2025: Prayagraj exam centres shifted to Lucknow amid Maha Kumbh

IIT Roorkee

GATE 2025: Admit Card released at official website, check steps to download

How to check and download the GATE Result 2025 scorecard?

Here are the steps to check and download the GATE Result 2025 scorecard:
  • Firstly, visit the official website, i.e., gate2025.iitr.ac.in
  • On the home page click on the GATE result 2025 link.
  • Enter the login credentials.
  • GATE Scorecard 2025 will appear on the screen.
  • Candidates can check and download the pdf.
  • Candidates can download the PDF to keep it safe for future reference.

GATE Result 2025 Date And Time: Details on the scorecard

Once the GATE 2025 scorecard has the information about the candidate's section-wise marks, overall score, and All India Rank (AIR). 

GATE official websites to check result

The official websites to check GATE 2025 result are gate2025.iitr.ac.in and goaps.iitr.ac.in. 

GATE 2025 Result: Scorecards after March 28

GATE scorecard 2025 will remain valid for three years from the date of result announcement. Candidates can download their scorecards between March 28 to May 31, 2025. 

GATE Result 2025: Negative marking 

The GATE exam result had negative marking to the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) if a candidate selects the wrong answer. 1/3 marks will be deducted for 1-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for 2-mark MCQ. However, there is no negative marking in Multiple Select Questions (MSQs) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. 

GATE Result 2025 Direct Link

Check Gate Result on Direct Link: https://goaps.iitr.ac.in/login 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the qualifying marks and scores for GATE EE results 2025?

According to the sources, the GATE EE qualifying mark is 24.67 marks.
 

How long is GATE scorecard valid?

The GATE 2025 scorecard will be valid for three years. 

What are the top IITs for MTech CSE through GATE 2025?

The top IITs that offer MTech admission through GATE in computer science are - IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Bombay.
 

More From This Section

students, student, School students

CBSE Class 12 Economics exam 2025 analysis: What students said about paper

CSJMU Results 2025

CSJMU result 2025 declared at official website, check details inside

AIBE 19 results 2025

AIBE 19 results 2025: Announcement coming soon, how to check scorecard

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

IIT JAM 2025: Result announced today at official website, details inside

India Post

India Post GDS Results 2025: Release date, merit list, and how to check

Topics : GATE exam results Entrance Exams

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon