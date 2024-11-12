Asian Hotels (North) reports standalone net loss of Rs 51.96 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.90% to Rs 78.08 crore

Net Loss of Asian Hotels (North) reported to Rs 51.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 23.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.90% to Rs 78.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 74.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.78.0874.4325.4020.49-18.43-17.51-23.39-23.08-51.96-23.08

