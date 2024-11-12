Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn consolidated net profit declines 25.04% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 7.26% to Rs 158329.10 crore

Net profit of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn declined 25.04% to Rs 10272.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13703.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.26% to Rs 158329.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 147613.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales158329.10147613.68 7 OPM %12.9419.02 -PBDT20909.1228413.34 -26 PBT12700.1121334.77 -40 NP10272.5013703.38 -25

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

