Landmark Cars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Net loss of Landmark Cars reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 20.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.72% to Rs 907.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 770.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.907.27770.695.737.0736.5343.244.1818.67-0.0220.16

