Asian Lakto Industries standalone net profit rises 93.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 11:06 AM IST
Sales rise 72.30% to Rs 17.85 crore

Net profit of Asian Lakto Industries rose 93.33% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 72.30% to Rs 17.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales17.8510.36 72 OPM %4.317.24 -PBDT0.770.29 166 PBT0.770.15 413 NP0.290.15 93

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

