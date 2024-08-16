Asian Lakto Industries standalone net profit rises 93.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 72.30% to Rs 17.85 crore

Net profit of Asian Lakto Industries rose 93.33% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 72.30% to Rs 17.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.17.8510.364.317.240.770.290.770.150.290.15

