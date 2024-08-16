Volumes soar at Schaeffler India Ltd counter

Schaeffler India Ltd recorded volume of 2.34 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 51.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4562 shares Shriram Finance Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd, Linde India Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Schaeffler India Ltd recorded volume of 2.34 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 51.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4562 shares. The stock gained 0.30% to Rs.3,964.00. Volumes stood at 2202 shares in the last session.

Shriram Finance Ltd clocked volume of 6.01 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 27.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21935 shares. The stock gained 1.93% to Rs.2,951.00. Volumes stood at 8940 shares in the last session.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd notched up volume of 1.55 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 18.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8342 shares. The stock rose 9.92% to Rs.650.25. Volumes stood at 3536 shares in the last session.

Linde India Ltd notched up volume of 50907 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4154 shares. The stock slipped 0.95% to Rs.7,091.70. Volumes stood at 6690 shares in the last session.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd clocked volume of 2.97 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47097 shares. The stock gained 1.36% to Rs.1,389.50. Volumes stood at 8187 shares in the last session.

