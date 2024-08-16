Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

THDC India reports standalone net loss of Rs 39.12 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
Sales decline 29.52% to Rs 250.20 crore

Net loss of THDC India reported to Rs 39.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 47.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 29.52% to Rs 250.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 354.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales250.20354.97 -30 OPM %22.4841.34 -PBDT13.94134.18 -90 PBT-35.6261.98 PL NP-39.1247.53 PL

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 10:27 AM IST

