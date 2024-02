Asian Paints has acquired 51% stake in Harind Chemicals and Pharmaceutical (Harind) from Aapex Power and Industries for a consideration of Rs 14.28 crore.

Accordingly, Harind and Nova Surface-Care Centre, a wholly owned subsidiary of Harind, have become subsidiary companies of the Company.

The second tranche of 19% and the third tranche of 20% would be acquired from the existing shareholders, in a staggered manner.

