Asian Star Company consolidated net profit declines 33.28% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.39% to Rs 688.25 crore

Net profit of Asian Star Company declined 33.28% to Rs 12.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.39% to Rs 688.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 690.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.688.25690.963.293.9518.7527.9015.7024.9712.0318.03

