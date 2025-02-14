Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swiss Military Consumer Goods reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.33 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Swiss Military Consumer Goods reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.33 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 7:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 15.10% to Rs 57.25 crore

Net profit of Swiss Military Consumer Goods remain constant at Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.10% to Rs 57.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 49.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales57.2549.74 15 OPM %4.725.69 -PBDT3.263.19 2 PBT3.163.14 1 NP2.332.33 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sinnar Bidi Udyog consolidated net profit rises 16.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Munjal Auto Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.21 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Rama Petrochemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.77 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 402.80% in the December 2024 quarter

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 67.67% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story