Swiss Military Consumer Goods reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.33 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.10% to Rs 57.25 crore

Net profit of Swiss Military Consumer Goods remain constant at Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.10% to Rs 57.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 49.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.57.2549.744.725.693.263.193.163.142.332.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News