Asirvad Microfinance reports standalone net loss of Rs 167.53 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 55.46% to Rs 344.99 crore

Net loss of Asirvad Microfinance reported to Rs 167.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 75.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 55.46% to Rs 344.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 774.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

