Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics standalone net profit rises 85.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics rose 85.86% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.91% to Rs 8.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.8.096.1827.1921.842.241.351.840.991.840.99

