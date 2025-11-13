Raaj Medisafe India standalone net profit rises 78.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 68.65% to Rs 18.40 crore

Net profit of Raaj Medisafe India rose 78.35% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 68.65% to Rs 18.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.18.4010.9114.9515.952.161.381.731.151.730.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News