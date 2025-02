Aspinwall & Company consolidated net profit rises 83.27% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.27% to Rs 89.77 crore

Net profit of Aspinwall & Company rose 83.27% to Rs 4.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.27% to Rs 89.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 86.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.89.7786.096.933.736.913.445.642.164.822.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News