Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers standalone net profit rises 33.12% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.74% to Rs 497.63 crore

Net profit of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers rose 33.12% to Rs 25.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.74% to Rs 497.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 475.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.497.63475.107.547.1730.8627.3928.7725.0025.2418.96

