NCC consolidated net profit declines 12.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.61% to Rs 5344.52 crore

Net profit of NCC declined 12.45% to Rs 193.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 220.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.61% to Rs 5344.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5260.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.5344.525260.088.259.61323.70378.62270.03325.14193.18220.65

