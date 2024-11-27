Talbros Automotive soars after bagging contracts worth Rs 475 crore

Talbros Automotive Components zoomed 12.26% to Rs 335.55 after the company, along with its JV's, received orders worth Rs 475 crore for both domestic and exports market from the leading OEM's.

These orders are to be executed over the period of next 5 years. These orders include orders from all the companys product lines like gaskets, heat shields, forging components, chassis and hoses.

In a regulatory filing made before market hours today, the company informed that it has received orders worth Rs 345 crore (includes Rs 131 crore of exports, majorly in Europe) from the sealing business for gaskets and heat shield products.

Through its JV Marelli Talbros Chassis Systems, it has received orders worth Rs 35 crore for chassis components. The orders worth Rs 23 crore have been received from forging business, which includes export orders worth Rs 14 crore.

The Talbros Marugo Rubber JV has bagged orders worth Rs 70 crore in the domestic market for products like hoses and A/V. The commercialization for these products will start from FY26. This order is received from one of the largest PV OEMs in India.

"These orders will help further enhance the company's revenue visibility and improve profitability. These orders from highly specialized auto markets and customers greatly signify the capabilities developed by TACL and its JV companies, the company said in a statement.

Talbros Automotive Components, the flagship manufacturing company of the Talbros Group. It manufactures automotive & industrial gaskets in collaboration with Coopers Payen of UK. The company is the mother brand of gaskets, chassis, rubber products and forgings in India. Talbros Group portfolio also includes Mercedes Benz dealership for passenger cars.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 16.87% to Rs 23.41 crore on a 11% increase in sales to Rs 215.38 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Q2 FY24.

