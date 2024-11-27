RailTel Corp bags Rs 15.21-cr order from Kakinada Smart City Corporation

RailTel Corporation of India has received a work order from the Kakinada Smart City Corporation for SITC and operations & maintenance of existing communication center of KSCCL, Kakinada located in Andhra Pradesh amounting to Rs 15.21 crore.

The work order includes supply, installation, testing and commissioning (SITC) and Operations & Maintenance of the existing integrated command communication center in Kakinada located in Andhra Pradesh.

The total value of the order is Rs 15.21 crore (Rs 15,21,33,126). The execution deadline is set for 25 May 2028.

RailTel a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

RailTel Corporation of India reported 6.58% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 72.64 crore on 40.78% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 843.49 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.75% to Rs 395.50 on the BSE.

