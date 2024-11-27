Glenmark Pharma arm launches Travoprost Ophthalmic Solution in U.S market

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 10:17 AM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has announced that its U.S. based subsidiary, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, has launched Travoprost Ophthalmic Solution USP (Ionic Buffered Solution) in the U.S. market.

Travoprost ophthalmic is used to treat glaucoma (a condition in which increased pressure in the eye can lead to gradual loss of vision) and ocular hypertension (a condition which causes increased pressure in the eye). Travoprost is in a class of medications called prostaglandin analogs.

The newly launched drug is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Travatan Ophthalmic Solution USP of Sandoz, Inc.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12-month period ending September 2024, the Travatan Ophthalmic Solution USP, market achieved annual sales of approximately $66.2 million.

Jim Brown, senior vice president, sales & marketing said, We are excited to announce the launch of Travoprost Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.004%, growing our portfolio of prescription ophthalmic products. This addition highlights our commitment to meeting market needs and providing high-quality solutions for our customers.

Glenmark currently has a portfolio of 200 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 51 ANDAs pending approval with the U.S. FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical company with presence across specialty, generics and OTC businesses.

The drug maker reported consolidated net profit from continuing operations of Rs 354.49 crore in Q2 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 180.3 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 2.29% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,133.79 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 9:59 AM IST

