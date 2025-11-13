Astra Microwave Products consolidated net profit declines 5.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.54% to Rs 214.59 crore

Net profit of Astra Microwave Products declined 5.87% to Rs 23.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.54% to Rs 214.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 229.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.214.59229.6122.2921.4542.4639.9132.3833.7023.9025.39

