G R Infra gains on emerging L-1 bidder for Nagpur metro project

G R Infraprojects added 2.88% to Rs 1,712.70 after the company said that it has emerged as lowest bidder (L-1) for a metro project worth Rs 903.534 crore awarded by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation, Nagpur (MMRC).

The project involves the design and construction of a 17.62 km elevated metro viaduct, which includes railway spans of 79 meters and 100 meters in length and a 6-lane Double decker portion with Vehicular Underpass (VUP) for a total length of 1.14 km in Reach-1A of NMRP Phase-2

The project will be executed under the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode, with a completion period of 30 months.

