G R Infra gains on emerging L-1 bidder for Nagpur metro project

Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
G R Infraprojects added 2.88% to Rs 1,712.70 after the company said that it has emerged as lowest bidder (L-1) for a metro project worth Rs 903.534 crore awarded by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation, Nagpur (MMRC).

The project involves the design and construction of a 17.62 km elevated metro viaduct, which includes railway spans of 79 meters and 100 meters in length and a 6-lane Double decker portion with Vehicular Underpass (VUP) for a total length of 1.14 km in Reach-1A of NMRP Phase-2

The project will be executed under the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode, with a completion period of 30 months.

GR Infraprojects is engaged in construction of infrastructure facilities on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and built, operate and transfer (BOT) basis.

The company's consolidated net profit tumbled 49.83% to Rs 155.45 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 309.84 crore recorded in corresponding quarter previous year. Revenue from operations fell 18.07% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,030.30 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 11:57 AM IST

