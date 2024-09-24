India to sign Bilateral Investment Treaty with Uzbekistan

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will embark on an official visit to Uzbekistan from 24th to 28th September, 2024. The Union Finance Minister will lead the Indian delegation of officials from the Ministry of Finance. During the visit, Sitharaman will attend the Ninth Annual Meeting of Board of Governors of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) scheduled in Samarkand on 25th and 26th September 2024, besides other important bilateral meetings with her counterparts from Uzbekistan, Qatar, China, and AIIB President.

In the Annual Meeting of AIIB, the Union Finance Minister will attend as the Indian Governor to the AIIB. India is the second largest shareholder of the bank. The multilateral discussions centred around a broad spectrum of important global issues relevant to the development agenda.As part of the official visit, the Union Finance Minister is expected to call-on H.E Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan. During the visit, the Union Finance Minister will sign a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) between India and Uzbekistan.

