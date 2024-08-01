ATF and Commercial LPG prices hiked

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was hiked Rs 1,827.34 per kiloliter or kl, or 1.9%, to Rs 97,975.72 per kl in the national capital. This is second straight monthly increase in jet fuel rates. ATF prices were on July 1 hiked by 1.2% or Rs 1,179.37 per kl. That increase followed a steep 6.5% or Rs 6,673.87 per kl reduction effected on June 1. The ATF rate in Mumbai was increased to Rs 91,650.34 per kl on Thursday from Rs 89,908.31 previously. The price of commercial LPG was also increased by Rs 6.5 to Rs 1,652.50 per 19-kg cylinder. This increase has come after four monthly price cuts.

