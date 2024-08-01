Hero MotoCorp commences operations in Philippines

Partners with Terrafirma Motors Corporation for assembly and distribution

Hero MotoCorp has commenced operations in the Philippines. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's efforts to strengthen its global presence.

Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC), a part of the Columbian Group of Companies, one of the leading and most experienced automotive groups in the Philippines, will serve as the exclusive assembler and distributor of Hero MotoCorp products & services. The partnership between the two companies was announced in October 2022.

A state-of-the-art assembly unit and parts warehouse has been set-up at Terrafirma Motors Corporation in Laguna, Philippines. Spanning over 6,000 sq. mtrs, the facility boasts an annual capacity of over 150,000 units.