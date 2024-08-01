Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero MotoCorp commences operations in Philippines

Hero MotoCorp commences operations in Philippines

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Partners with Terrafirma Motors Corporation for assembly and distribution

Hero MotoCorp has commenced operations in the Philippines. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's efforts to strengthen its global presence.

Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC), a part of the Columbian Group of Companies, one of the leading and most experienced automotive groups in the Philippines, will serve as the exclusive assembler and distributor of Hero MotoCorp products & services. The partnership between the two companies was announced in October 2022.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A state-of-the-art assembly unit and parts warehouse has been set-up at Terrafirma Motors Corporation in Laguna, Philippines. Spanning over 6,000 sq. mtrs, the facility boasts an annual capacity of over 150,000 units.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Hamas chief's killing: Iran's Khamenei orders strike on Israel, reports NYT

Prez Xi urges hi-tech smart system usage to boost China's border defence

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 6: Swapnil's final underway, IND vs BEL Hockey at 1:30 PM

US House introduces resolution on India-US strategic bilateral relationship

Govt extends minimum public shareholding deadline for PSUs till Aug 2026

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story