Atul Auto reports 25% YoY increase in Oct'24 sales

The auto maker said that its total sales grew by 24.77% to 3,818 units in October 2024 as against 3,060 units sold in October 2023.

For the period April to October 2024, the company's total sales aggregated to 19,236 units, registering a growth of 42.23% from 13,525 units sold in the same period a year ago.

Atul Auto is leading three-wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range - diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG and electric.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1.32 crore in Q1 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 9.03 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations soared 130.1% YoY to Rs 132.57 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

The counter rallied 3.69% to end at Rs 627.65 on 1 November 2024.

